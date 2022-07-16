Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

ZEN stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $3,294,946. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

