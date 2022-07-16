Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

