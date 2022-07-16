Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 5.9 %

SPCE opened at $7.35 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

