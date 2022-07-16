Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

