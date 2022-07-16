Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

