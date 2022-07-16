Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $35.48 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

