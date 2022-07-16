Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

