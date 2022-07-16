Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 136 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lindsay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $130.65 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

