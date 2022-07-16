Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,604 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

