Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 789 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

