Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 789 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

