Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 109,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

