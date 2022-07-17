12,856 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

