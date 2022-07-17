1,286 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPT opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

