18,350 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

