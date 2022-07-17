20,204 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

