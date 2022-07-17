20,566 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

