2,321 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.