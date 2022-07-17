2,589 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of WYNN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

