3,608 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

