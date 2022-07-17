45,637 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 170,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF Price Performance

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

