4,874 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

VNO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

