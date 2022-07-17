487,460 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

