4,951 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.6 %

AGO opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

