803 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.40. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average of $268.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

