Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Adara Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Adara Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRA. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 154.4% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adara Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 14.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adara Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adara Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.