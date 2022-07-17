Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $155.13 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

