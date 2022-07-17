Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 5,666 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

