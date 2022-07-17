Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

