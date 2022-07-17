Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETD opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.