Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

