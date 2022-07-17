Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,107 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

