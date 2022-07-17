Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.33. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.