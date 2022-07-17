Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,660 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Cuts Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

