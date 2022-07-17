Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,674 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

