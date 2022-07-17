Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,853 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $70.71 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

