Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,288 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.