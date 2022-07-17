Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

