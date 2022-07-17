Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 87,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

