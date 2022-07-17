Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 479,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

