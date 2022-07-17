Advisor Partners LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $6,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of PRFT opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

