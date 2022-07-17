Advisor Partners LLC Has $217,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

