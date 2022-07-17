Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.