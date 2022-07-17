Advisor Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

