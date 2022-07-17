Advisor Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

