Advisor Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in FOX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in FOX by 8,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

