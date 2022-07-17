Advisor Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 641,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

