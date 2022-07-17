Advisor Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rambus by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Rambus by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,596.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,596.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 2.8 %

RMBS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

