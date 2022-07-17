Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,619,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 972,086 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

FTI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

