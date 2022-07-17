Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

